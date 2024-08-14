Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Downgraded by Cormark to Reduce

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.50. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Global Atomic Stock Performance

Global Atomic stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.20. 435,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,903. Global Atomic has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The stock has a market cap of C$251.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Atomic

About Global Atomic

In related news, Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00. In related news, Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 15,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. Also, Director Richard Regis Faucher sold 100,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$227,000.00. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

