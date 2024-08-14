Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EDOC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,979. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.