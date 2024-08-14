Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GROY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

