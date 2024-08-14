Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 871.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,911,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares. The stock has a market cap of $706.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.