GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 474,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.