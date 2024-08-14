GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 19,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $201.38. 69,568,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,447,055. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $642.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

