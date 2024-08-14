GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $671.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

