GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 755,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $339.91. 2,672,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $337.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

