GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. 17,941,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,393,668. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

