GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1,655.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,188. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

