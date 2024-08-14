GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 921.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 891,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

