GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

