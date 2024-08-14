GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,031. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

