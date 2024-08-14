GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,971 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.