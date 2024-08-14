GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,592. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

