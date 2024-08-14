GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 37,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

