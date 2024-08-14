GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUSC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 191,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

