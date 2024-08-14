GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

