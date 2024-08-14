GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,080. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

