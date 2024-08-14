GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,013. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

