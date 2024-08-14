GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,318 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 102,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

