GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 903,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

