GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,865 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.