GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,865 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.