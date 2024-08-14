GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,014. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

