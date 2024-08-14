GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,267. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

