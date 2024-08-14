GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,934. The firm has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,527,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total transaction of $4,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,527,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,320,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,136 shares of company stock worth $52,228,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.