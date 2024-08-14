GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in GSK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,126. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

