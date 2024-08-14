GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,296,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,649,328. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.94 and its 200-day moving average is $204.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

