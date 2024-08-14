GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $65,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 29,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,167. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

