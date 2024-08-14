GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 212,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 180,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE CP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. 1,341,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

