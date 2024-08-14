Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €11.85 ($13.02) and last traded at €11.76 ($12.92). Approximately 99,528 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.60 ($12.75).

Grand City Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.28.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

