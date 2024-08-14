Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6,024.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,054,000 after purchasing an additional 374,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ferrari by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 962,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after purchasing an additional 208,966 shares during the last quarter.

RACE stock traded up $22.00 on Wednesday, reaching $453.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.21. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $454.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

