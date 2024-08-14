Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,127 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 171.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

POWL traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 96,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,853. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,739 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.