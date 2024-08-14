Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 816 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,758. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

