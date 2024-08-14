Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,108. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

