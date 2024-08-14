Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.51. 299,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.