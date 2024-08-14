Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $156,093,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $753,095. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

