Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. 1,237,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,557. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.