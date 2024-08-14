Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $719,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,767. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $106.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

