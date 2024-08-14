Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 170.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,096. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

