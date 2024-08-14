Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,695 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after buying an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after purchasing an additional 507,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

IFF traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 298,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

