Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.05. The company had a trading volume of 587,360 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

