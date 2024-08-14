Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

TMO stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

