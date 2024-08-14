Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,187,000 after purchasing an additional 408,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,209. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

