Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

