Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $852,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 351,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 54,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.