Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 83,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JGRO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $72.74. 86,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,292. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

