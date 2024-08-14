Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 164,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 195,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

