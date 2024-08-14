Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.28. The stock had a trading volume of 559,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

