Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 669,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

